New Affordable Housing In The City Of Coachella

COACHELLA, Calif. (January 26, 2022)- Coachella Mayor Steven Hernandez, Assembly member Eduardo Garcia, County Supervisor V. Manuel Perez and Jim Andersen, Chief Financial Officer of Chelsea Investment Corporation, walked the construction site to view the progress of affordable housing development, Pueblo Viejo Villas. Located on the northeast corner of 6th Street and Cesar Chavez Street in the City of Coachella, Pueblo Viejo Villas is a 105-unit, large family development located on a 2.6-acre parcel of land expected to be fully occupied by June 1, 2022.

The project was awarded funding from the California Strategic Growth Council’s Affordability Housing and Sustainable Communities (AHSC) program and the California Department of Housing and Community Development’s Infill Infrastructure Grant (IIG) program, the Housing Authority of the County of Riverside’s project-based vouchers and HOME programs, and the California Department of Developmental Services’ Community Placement Plan (CPP) program through the Inland Regional Center. Portions of the AHSC award included grants to the City of Coachella, Sunline Transit Agency, and Chelsea Investment Corporation.

“Providing affordable housing, and especially the amenities Pueblo Viejo Villas will provide to the community, sets a higher bar for the way the city plans its neighborhoods and transit systems,” said Mayor Steven Hernandez. “I commend our city council, our planners, our development partners and the community for driving this project forward to completion.” Pueblo Viejo Villas is in the downtown area of the City of Coachella near the city hall and public library. The area is the focus of redevelopment activity for the city through a planning effort that resulted in the Pueblo Viejo Master Plan. The detailed plan includes a strong vision for future redevelopment of the civic, commercial, residential, and mixed-use components of this historic part of the city. The project includes one-, two-, and three- bedroom units targeted toward families. Of the 105 units, at least ten units have been set aside for individuals and families with at least one member who has a developmental disability. The project was designed by The McKinley Associates, Egan Civil Inc. and GMP Landscape Architecture. Emmerson Construction Inc. is the general contractor. As cities across the Coachella Valley make affordable housing a priority, the City of Coachella has again partnered with Chelsea Investment Corporation which will receive Infill Infrastructure Grant Funding in the amount of $4,045,000 for a new development in the Pueblo Viejo Master Plan. Representing California’s 56th Assembly District, Assembly member Eduardo Garcia said of both affordable housing projects, “We have been leading concerted policy efforts with the City of Coachella and other regional partners to increase affordable housing in our community and to ensure our area is better positioned to receive our fair share of resources. Together, we have successfully secured millions in state grants to support local affordable housing developments like these and, importantly, pursuing strategic opportunities to create healthier, more sustainable neighborhoods with projects that include vital access to transit and parks. Both these projects present a bold housing vision for the future, and we must continue to build on this incredible progress.” Assembly member Garcia authored legislation that preserved the AHSC program’s funding source while making our region’s underserved communities more competitive to receive the climate investment grant dollars that supported Pueblo Viejo Villas.