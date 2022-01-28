Passion for Cinema: Palm Springs International Film Festival Ibero-American Award Special Mention Winners

The Palm Springs International Film Festival is cancelled but honoring the filmmakers lives on. Two of those honored are the drama-thriller “Medusa” and the documentary “7 Lives, 7 Lakes.” Both films received the Ibero-American Award Special Mentions. Here are the official synopses of the films:

“Medusa”

Today, Brazil. Mariana, 21 years old, belongs to a world where she must do her utmost to keep up the appearance of a perfect woman. In order to resist temptation, she and her girlfriends try their best to control everything and everyone around them. And that includes the town sinners. At night, the girl squad put on masks, hunt and beat up all women who have deviated from the right path. However, the day will come when the urge to scream will be stronger than it ever has been…

“7 Lives, 7 Lakes”

In this touching and life-affirming road documentary, Dabiz Riaño, a Spanish researcher diagnosed with ALS, sets out in an outfitted van with his two lively caretakers to fulfill his dream of swimming in the scenic lakes of Eastern Europe.

I spoke with writer/director Anita Rocha de Silveira from “Medusa” and Dr. Dabiz Riaño, the subject of “7 Lives, 7 Lakes.”