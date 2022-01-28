Many folks have been asking me the best movies to stream this weekend. So I gathered my Top 10 list featuring some new releases and Oscar contenders. And guess what? Netflix is the one to beat this award season.
Top 10 Best Movies to Stream Right Now
- 94th Oscars
- ABS CBN
- Academy Awards
- ANC News
- Being the Ricardos
- best movies to stream
- Don’t Look Up
- Encanto
- Film
- film critic
- Home Team
- Host
- Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild
- interviews
- Manny the Movie guy
- nbc palm springs
- Oscar
- Philippines
- Review
- The Fallout
- The Filipino Channel
- The Lost Daughter
- The Power of the Dog
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
- TICK TICK BOOM
- top 10
- Top 10 Best Movies to Stream
- tv review
Manny The Movie Guy