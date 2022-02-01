Ken Buechele Named Vice President And Chief Information Officer For Eisenhower Health

Rancho Mirage, CA (February 1, 2022) – Eisenhower Health is proud to announce Ken Buechele as Vice President and Chief Information Officer. Buechele comes to Eisenhower as a highly experienced health care technology leader who has worked extensively with the EPIC electronic health records platform.

Prior to joining Eisenhower Health, Buechele spent the last 19 years at Bronson Healthcare in Kalamazoo, MI, holding various leadership roles, including the last five years as vice president of information technology — responsible for leading a results and customer-oriented team that provided cyber security, infrastructure, business and clinical information system services.

“We are very excited to welcome Ken, a seasoned professional with years of IT experience in health care,” says Martin Massiello, President and Chief Executive Officer, Eisenhower Health. “Technology is crucial to providing excellent patient care by not only fostering communication between provider and patients but also improving quality and safety. Ken will be a perfect fit to lead Eisenhower’s experienced and committed information systems team.”

Buechele’s earlier career includes work in software development at Country Insurance in Bloomington, Illinois, and Thompson Reuters in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

He earned his bachelor of science in Applied Computer Science from Illinois State University and his executive MBA from Grand Valley State University.

Eisenhower Health is a not-for-profit, comprehensive health care institution that includes the 437-bed Eisenhower Hospital, the Barbara Sinatra Children’s Center at Eisenhower and the Annenberg Center for Health Sciences at Eisenhower. The Betty Ford Center is also located on the Eisenhower campus. Eisenhower is renowned for its Centers of Excellence in Orthopedics, Cardiovascular, Neuroscience and Oncology. Situated on 130 acres in Rancho Mirage, and with outpatient clinics across the valley, Eisenhower Health has provided a full range of quality medical and educational services for 50 years for residents and visitors to the greater Coachella Valley.

Eisenhower has twice earned ANCC Magnet Recognition® for professionalism in nursing and excellence in patient care. The first accredited teaching hospital in the valley, Eisenhower trains physician residents in Internal Medicine, Family Medicine and Emergency Medicine. For more information, visit EisenhowerHealth.org or follow Eisenhower Health on social media.