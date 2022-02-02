Community Meeting For The Salton Sea Project Set for Saturday

SALTON SEA (CNS) – The first in a series of public outreach meetings
concerning Salton Sea revitalization will be held this Saturday.
The meeting will be held at 1 p.m. over Zoom and is the first of many
discussing the North Lake Pilot Demonstration Project, a $19.25 million joint
project between California, Riverside County and the Salton Sea Authority,
according to the office of county Supervisor Manuel Perez.
The project is aimed at building an approximately 156-acre marina near
the North Shore Beach to restore and manage habitats for fish, birds and
wildlife. It will also control dust and revitalize the northern end of the
Salton Sea, officials hope.
“The North Lake Pilot Demonstration Project is an important habitat
and dust suppression project and a major investment in state funding to
revitalize the northern end of the Salton Sea as well as the community of North
Shore,” Perez said.
“I am looking forward to launching outreach and community engagement
workshops as we get closer to starting this project that will benefit our
region, the Salton Sea as a whole, and the residents who live in the area
around the Salton Sea,” he added.
The meeting will teach members of the public more about the project
and provide time for community members to ask questions and provide comment.
Spanish interpretation will be provided.
Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.
CNS-02-02-2022 11:18