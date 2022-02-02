Community Meeting For The Salton Sea Project Set for Saturday

SALTON SEA (CNS) – The first in a series of public outreach meetings

concerning Salton Sea revitalization will be held this Saturday.

The meeting will be held at 1 p.m. over Zoom and is the first of many

discussing the North Lake Pilot Demonstration Project, a $19.25 million joint

project between California, Riverside County and the Salton Sea Authority,

according to the office of county Supervisor Manuel Perez.

The project is aimed at building an approximately 156-acre marina near

the North Shore Beach to restore and manage habitats for fish, birds and

wildlife. It will also control dust and revitalize the northern end of the

Salton Sea, officials hope.

“The North Lake Pilot Demonstration Project is an important habitat

and dust suppression project and a major investment in state funding to

revitalize the northern end of the Salton Sea as well as the community of North

Shore,” Perez said.

“I am looking forward to launching outreach and community engagement

workshops as we get closer to starting this project that will benefit our

region, the Salton Sea as a whole, and the residents who live in the area

around the Salton Sea,” he added.

The meeting will teach members of the public more about the project

and provide time for community members to ask questions and provide comment.

Spanish interpretation will be provided.

