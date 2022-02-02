Desert Hot Springs Man Behind Bars for Alleged Kidnapping And Robbery

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – A 20-year-old man was behind bars today for
allegedly kidnapping a group of people in Desert Hot Springs and stealing
from them.
Taquan Charles Doss of Desert Hot Springs was arrested Tuesday after
an investigation by the Desert Hot Springs Police Department into a reported
kidnapping and robbery in the 12700 block of Palm Drive at 11 p.m. Monday.
According to police spokesperson Doria Wilms, Doss approached several
people inside a vehicle near the location and pulled a handgun on them. Wilms
said he forced himself into the vehicle and ordered the group to drive to an
unspecified location. Once they arrived, Doss allegedly stole a number of items
from the victims before fleeing the scene.
During the investigation, police identified Doss as the primary
suspect and learned that he also allegedly committed another robbery on
Saturday.
On Tuesday, authorities located Doss’ vehicle and were able to detain
him. A search of his vehicle allegedly revealed stolen property related to the
robberies.
Doss was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside
on $3 million bail for suspicion of kidnapping for robbery, armed robbery and
assault with a firearm. Jail records indicate he will make his initial court
appearance Thursday at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.
