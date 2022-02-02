Desert Hot Springs Man Behind Bars for Alleged Kidnapping And Robbery

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – A 20-year-old man was behind bars today for

allegedly kidnapping a group of people in Desert Hot Springs and stealing

from them.

Taquan Charles Doss of Desert Hot Springs was arrested Tuesday after

an investigation by the Desert Hot Springs Police Department into a reported

kidnapping and robbery in the 12700 block of Palm Drive at 11 p.m. Monday.

According to police spokesperson Doria Wilms, Doss approached several

people inside a vehicle near the location and pulled a handgun on them. Wilms

said he forced himself into the vehicle and ordered the group to drive to an

unspecified location. Once they arrived, Doss allegedly stole a number of items

from the victims before fleeing the scene.

During the investigation, police identified Doss as the primary

suspect and learned that he also allegedly committed another robbery on

Saturday.

On Tuesday, authorities located Doss’ vehicle and were able to detain

him. A search of his vehicle allegedly revealed stolen property related to the

robberies.

Doss was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside

on $3 million bail for suspicion of kidnapping for robbery, armed robbery and

assault with a firearm. Jail records indicate he will make his initial court

appearance Thursday at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

CNS-02-02-2022 16:13