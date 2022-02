Desert Living: DAP Health’s Harm Reduction Program

DAP Health is rolling out a new health service to help those who struggle with substance abuse and misuse.

The newly enacted harm reduction program is new to the Coachella Valley, but not a new method of assisted healing.

CJ Tobe with DAP Health shares what the program entails and how the services can be accessed.

Visit daphealth.org for more information about the program.