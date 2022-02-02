Inside the World of Netflix’s “Raising Dion” Season 2

I must admit that I was not aware of “Raising Dion” when it premiered in 2019 but since being invited to interview the cast for season 2, I was tasked to watch season 1 before season 2 and I was hooked! I especially admire the relationship between our superpowered kid Dion (Ja’Siah young) and his mom Nicole (Alisha Wainwright). What would you do if you have a superpowered kid? That is the question at the heart of the series.

Joining the cast in season 2 is Rome Flynn as Dion’s trainer. He must sharpen the young powered boy’s abilities before facing the big bad The Crooked Man (Jason Ritter).

I spoke to both Wainwright and Flynn about season 2, their characters, and the series’ many themes.

“Raising Dion” is now available to stream on Netflix.

