Tribute Band Concert Series In Downtown Palm Springs Park Starts Today

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – The Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce will begin

hosting a free tribute band concert series at the new Palm Springs Downtown

Park starting today.

The concert series will be hosted on the first Wednesday of each month

at 7 p.m. at the park, located at the intersection of Museum Drive and

Belardo Road, ending in July, according to officials.

This Wednesday evening’s performance will be by TLR – Experience the

Eagles Music, an Eagles tribute band. Other performances include tributes to

Elton John, Madonna, Tina Turner, Fleetwood Mac and Creedence Clearwater

Revival.

Officials encourage concert-goers to bring beach chairs and blankets.

“Our city now has the perfect outdoor venue in which to host a

concert series like this,” said Chamber CEO Nona Watson, who added that all

current COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed.

“Our goal is to bring visitors and residents from throughout the

Coachella Valley to downtown Palm Springs during the middle of the week so as

to provide a boost to our local bars, restaurants and retail businesses.”

The concert series is provided in partnership with James Elliott

Entertainment, which books acts at several casinos and currently provides

tribute bands to the Lake Arrowhead Concert Series.

