Splash House Now Open For Three Weekends This Summer

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – Popular Palm Springs music festival Splash House

is set to return this summer for three weekends, it was announced today.

The festival will be held from June 10-12, Aug. 12-15 and Aug. 19-21

at hotels across Palm Springs including the Renaissance, the Margaritaville

Resort and the Saguaro, with after-hours parties at the Palm Springs Air

Museum.

This year will be the first time the festival will run three weekends

as opposed to its typical two-weekend run.

Pre-sale tickets for the event will be available on Feb. 10 at noon,

but no lineup for the event has been released.

Splash House began in 2013 and returned last August after being

shutdown in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Guests must be at least 21 years old. Additional information can be

found at splashhouse.com.

