Charges Expected Against Man Accused of Shooting At Vehicle In Palm Springs

City News Service

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – Felony charges were expected to be filed Friday against a 26-year-old man accused of shooting at a vehicle in a Palm Springs parking structure.

Richie Rugley, of Desert Hot Springs, was arrested Wednesday following an investigation into multiple shots that were fired in a parking structure at 275 Indian Canyon Drive at 2 a.m. Saturday, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

Palm Springs police arrived at the scene to find a single parked vehicle struck by a bullet. According to officials, several people scattered from the scene when police arrived.

No injuries were reported.

Surveillance footage helped identify Rugley as a primary suspect in the case, police said.

Rugley was arrested without incident and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and shooting at an inhabited building. He remains jailed on $50,000 bail.

Jail records indicate he will make his initial appearance at the Larson Justice Center Friday.

