Deputies Investigation Possible Homicide in Mecca

Ceci Partridge

Deputies with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Officer are investigating a possible homicide in Mecca.

According to investigators, deputies were called to the 91700 block of 66th Avenue, near Home Avenue, for an assault with a deadly weapon around 3 a.m.

When they arrived at the scene, one person was found with injuries consistent with a homicide, investigators say.

No other information is available about the victim, nor is there any information about a possible suspect.

The investigation is ongoing and the public is encouraged to call Central Homicide Investigator Nicholas Jones at (951) 955-2777 if they have any information.

Trending Now

Follow us on Facebook

Privacy Policy

Suscribe Form Desktop

Nbc Palm Spring Logo

Download our App

Apple Store Logo

Play Store Logo

CONTACT US!

Submit your suggestions and questions