Deputies Investigation Possible Homicide in Mecca

Deputies with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Officer are investigating a possible homicide in Mecca.

According to investigators, deputies were called to the 91700 block of 66th Avenue, near Home Avenue, for an assault with a deadly weapon around 3 a.m.

When they arrived at the scene, one person was found with injuries consistent with a homicide, investigators say.

No other information is available about the victim, nor is there any information about a possible suspect.

The investigation is ongoing and the public is encouraged to call Central Homicide Investigator Nicholas Jones at (951) 955-2777 if they have any information.