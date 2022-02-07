Indio To Host Second Monthly Center Stage Event Downtown Saturday

INDIO (CNS) – The city of Indio’s second free monthly event at the

Outdoor Living Room will be held Saturday.

The Center Stage event will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday near

Smurr Street and Miles Avenue with a “classic Hollywood” theme, according to

the city.

It will be the second event in a series that started in January with a

country theme, and is anticipated to last year-round with a new theme each

month, according to officials.

The vintage jazz pop group The Amanda Castro Band and Emcee Marquee

will perform Saturday. There will also be free activities such as cornhole,

tailgate party games like giant Jenga and more.

Proof of vaccination for those over the age of 17, or a negative COVID

test within the last 48 hours will be required for those attending the

event. Masks will also be required.

