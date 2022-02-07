4,370 New COVID19 Cases, 39 New Deaths Over the Weekend in Riverside County

Riverside County health officials are reporting 4,370 newly confirmed COVID19 cases and 39 new COVID-19 deaths Monday.

The total number of confirmed case count of coronavirus for Riverside county is 464,498 and total COVID-19 deaths sits at 5,957.

The update for the Coachella Valley cities and communities will be updated weekly.

Coachella Valley city and community weekly totals as of Feb. 7, include 2,005 new COVID19 cases and 15 new deaths:

Desert Hot Springs: 6,186 (+158) cases, 92 (+2) deaths

Cathedral City: 9,746 (+241) cases, 140 deaths

Palm Springs: 5,973 (+192) cases, 145 (+2) deaths

Rancho Mirage: 1,899 (+64) cases, 56 deaths

Palm Desert: 6,790 (+224) cases, 142 (+1) deaths

Indian Wells: 377 (+13) cases, 8 deaths

La Quinta: 5,870 (+191) cases, 79 (+3) deaths

Indio: 17,669 (+430) cases, 264 (+3) deaths

Coachella: 10,090 (+226) cases, 116 (+4) deaths

Thousand Palms: 1,483 (+54) cases, 10 deaths

Bermuda Dunes: 1,156 (+40) cases, 13 deaths

Thermal: 610 (+16) cases, 10 deaths

Mecca: 1,495 (+54) cases, 21 deaths

North Shore: 518 (+25) cases, 1 death

Oasis: 1,177 (+42) cases, 8 deaths

Sky Valley: 366 (+19) cases, 7 deaths

Cabazon: 479 (+3) cases, 7 deaths

Anza: 291 (+13) cases, 5 deaths

There are 56,387 active cases of coronavirus. This number is derived from the total number of confirmed cases and the subtraction of the total number of recoveries and deaths.

According to the Riverside University Health System, 686 patients infected with coronavirus were hospitalized countywide as of Monday. That number includes 122 patients in intensive care units.

There are 39 new fatalities to report; brining the county’s coronavirus death toll to 5,957. Fatalities are considered trailing indicators because of delays processing death certificates, meaning deaths that are newly reported may have actually occurred as much as a month ago, according to health officials.

The number of documented patient recoveries stands at 401,154.

The county’s COVID positivity rate is 23.1%, while the state-adjusted case rate is 107.1 per 100,000 residents, based on a rolling seven-day average.

To learn more about local clinics and to schedule an appointment, go to myturn.ca.gov. Anyone who needs assistance may also call the county’s 211 help-line.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms, to identify where the disease is currently present in the community and where it is not. Testing continues to be an integral focus as more residents visit more businesses. Visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for more information on testing locations and how to make an appointment.

Click here for a map of Riverside County cases.

Article updated: 2/7/2022