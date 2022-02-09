Authorities Investigate Discovery Of Body In Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – Authorities were investigating the discovery of a

dead body today in Palm Springs.

The Palm Springs Police Department alerted the public at 9:08 a.m.

Wednesday to steer clear of the intersection of Tachevah Drive and Biskra Road,

where the body was found.

Police officers and deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s

Department were on the scene investigating the incident.

No further information was immediately available.

