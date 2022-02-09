BNP Paribas Open Unveils Full Player Lineup, Led by Rafael Nadal And Ashleigh Barty

INDIAN WELLS (CNS) – The BNP Paribas Open unveiled its full list of player entries for this year’s tournament Wednesday, featuring 2022 Australian Open champions Rafael Nadal and Ashleigh Barty.

The BNP Paribas Open will be held from March 7-20 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden and will feature top-ranked players from around the world.

On the men’s side, Nadal will compete in the tournament for the first time since 2019. He was unable to play in 2021 due to a foot injury.

Nadal will be joined by 2021 US Open champion and 2022 Australian Open finalist Daniil Medvedev, 2021 Nitto ATP Finals winner Alexander Zverev and 2021 French Open finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas. Last year’s champion at Indian Wells, Cameron Norrie, will also make a return alongside world No. 1 player Novak Djokovic.

On the woman’s side, world No. 1 player Barty will seek her first title in the desert after sitting out in 2021. Barty’s 2021 season included five singles titles and her second career Grand Slam trophy at Wimbledon.

Barty will be joined by 2021 BNP Paribas Open champion Paula Badosa, 2021 Madrid Open champion Aryna Sabalenka, 2021 French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova and Karolina Pliskova.

The 2022 tournament will require valid proof of full COVID-19 vaccination from fans.

The guidelines for players are governed by the protocols established by their respective governing bodies, the WTA and ATP, as well as any restrictions established by the United States in regard to the vaccination status of international travelers entering the country.

The full player list can be viewed at bnpparibasopen.com/players/list.

