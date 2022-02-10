DSUSD John Glenn Middle School Farmer’s Market

Desert Sands Unified School District held its second farmer’s market at John Glenn Middle School.

The learning event was a partnership between DSUSD and local farmers in the Coachella Valley Tuesday, February 8.

The students were able to shop at several booths that consisted of fresh-off-the-farm fruit and vegetables. The students were issued school currency called “Biggert Bucks,” named after JGMS Principal Todd Biggert.

The school site farmer’s market allows the participants to learn more about the Coachella Valley’s agriculture and nutritious diets.

Participating Booth and Business: