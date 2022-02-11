Love, Family, Culture: Basco Siblings Explain “The Fabulous Filipino Brothers”

From their characters to the true meaning of being Filipino, I had a great time talking to the Basco Family about “The Fabulous Filipino Brothers.” Directed by Dante Basco with a script he co-wrote with his siblings Darion, Dionysio, and Arianna, the film is like an anthology with each episode devoted to understanding each brother. There’s Duke (Dante Basco) the successful one, Dayo (Derek Basco) the older brother, the sexed-up Dave (Dionysio), and the broken-hearted Danny Boy (Darion Basco). Arianna plays their sister and our narrator, Doris.

Take a look at our fun interview. “The Fabulous Filipino Brothers” hits VOD on all digital platforms starting February 8!

