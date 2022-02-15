Masks Continue To Be Required Indoors In The City Of Palm Springs

Feb. 15, 2022 – The City of Palm Springs would like to advise the community that despite the governor’s recent announcement that the statewide indoor mask mandate expires today, under the City’s local COVID-19 order, masks are still required indoors within the City of Palm Springs for the time being.

On Thursday, Feb. 10, the City Council voted to give City Manager/Emergency Services Director Justin Clifton the authority to decide when to remove the City’s COVID-19 restrictions. The Council instructed him that he should make that decision based on data and metrics and suggested milestones such as two multiple consecutive weeks in decline in cases and hospitalizations.

Palm Springs and Riverside County case number declines are not as significant as other areas in the state. Clifton and his team continue to review weekly indicators and the trends are becoming more encouraging, he said.

“We hope these trends will continue to decline and that Palm Springs can align its requirements with the state of California very soon,” said Clifton.

In addition, under the City’s local COVID-19 order, proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test is still required in restaurants and bars for the time being.

City Hall and other City of Palm Springs facilities reopened again to the public today for in-person walk-in service. Masks continue to be required indoors in all City facilities, until Cal/OSHA requires otherwise.

Hours of operation are 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday – Thursday.

For more information about City departments and services, visit www.palmspringsca.gov.