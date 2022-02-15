One Person Dead After Vehicle Rolls Over in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – One person was killed today when a vehicle rolled

over and caused the driver to suffer fatal injuries, authorities said.

The Palm Springs Police Department alerted the public at 8:21 a.m.

that Gene Autry Trail between Salvia Road and Via Escuela was closed for an

unknown duration to a fatal accident and high winds.

Lt. William Hutchinson said the road was expected to remain closed

after police clear the area due to the winds. Indian Canyon Drive between

Sunrise Parkway and Garnet Avenue was also closed due to high winds.

The cause of the accident was under investigation.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

CNS-02-15-2022 09:12