Driver Who Died In A Single Car Crash, Also Killing A Child ID’d

THOUSAND PALMS (CNS) – Authorities today identified a 27 year-old
woman who died along with a child passenger after their vehicle rolled over in
Thousand Palms.
Myriam Perez Machado of Indio was found dead at the scene when the
Riverside County Fire Department responded to the rollover crash at 9:14 a.m.
at Varner Road and Monterey Avenue.
According to California Highway Patrol Officer Rafael Espinosa,
Machado was driving eastbound on Varner when she suddenly lost control of the
vehicle and it rolled over into the dirt. Neither She nor the child were
wearing seat belts.
The child was transported to the hospital and later died.
The Riverside County Sheriff’s Corner’s Bureau identified Machado on
Wednesday after notification of her family. The child has yet to be identified.
The cause of the crash was under investigation.
