Gavin Newsom’s SMARTER Plan For COVID-19

In a large warehouse in Fontana numerous supplies are prepared for COVID-19.

When the pandemic began two years ago, this warehouse didn’t exist. Today, Governor Newsom says we are much more prepared for COVID-19.

The video shown above was taken over the past two years as the pandemic continuously progressed over time.

Today Governor Newsom announced the new plan, called the SMARTER Plan. The SMARTER acronym stands for:

Shots

Masks

Awareness

Readiness

Testing

Education

Rx

This name is in reference to how much smarter we are just two years later.

Governor Gavin Newsom had this to say in his SMARTER Plan conference, “Moving from this crisis mentality, moving from a reactive framework to a framework where we are more Sentinel our approach that we stand firm and confident as we lean into the future, moving away from a reactive mindset and a crisis mindset.”

Governor Newsom wanted to emphasize how our approach to the pandemic heading into the second year should be more confident.

His plan is to build a sustainable healthcare system, continue to keep Californians safe while moving the economy, and finally focus on stopping misinformation from spreading as well.

Governor Gavin Newsom’s main message is to show that the state wants to prepare for the unknown with confidence and readily available resources.