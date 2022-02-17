Man Who Died in Palm Springs Vehicle Rollover Identified

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – A 28-year-old man who died when his vehicle
rolled over in Palm Springs was identified as a Desert Hot Springs resident.
Marcus Arangure was found dead at the scene of the crash, which
occurred about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday near Gene Autry Trail between Salvia Road and
Via Escuela.
The Riverside County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Bureau identified Arangure on
Thursday after notifying his family.
The cause of the crash was under investigation.
For more information, check out this GoFundMe set up by Arangure’s mother: https://www.gofundme.com/f/my-sons-marcus-passing