Man Who Died in Palm Springs Vehicle Rollover Identified

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – A 28-year-old man who died when his vehicle

rolled over in Palm Springs was identified as a Desert Hot Springs resident.



Marcus Arangure was found dead at the scene of the crash, which

occurred about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday near Gene Autry Trail between Salvia Road and

Via Escuela.



The Riverside County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Bureau identified Arangure on

Thursday after notifying his family.



The cause of the crash was under investigation.