Man Who Died in Palm Springs Vehicle Rollover Identified

City News Service

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – A 28-year-old man who died when his vehicle
rolled over in Palm Springs was identified as a Desert Hot Springs resident.
Marcus Arangure was found dead at the scene of the crash, which
occurred about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday near Gene Autry Trail between Salvia Road and
Via Escuela.
The Riverside County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Bureau identified Arangure on
Thursday after notifying his family.
The cause of the crash was under investigation.
For more information, check out this GoFundMe set up by Arangure’s mother: https://www.gofundme.com/f/my-sons-marcus-passing

Trending Now

Follow us on Facebook

Privacy Policy

Suscribe Form Desktop

Nbc Palm Spring Logo

Download our App

Apple Store Logo

Play Store Logo

CONTACT US!

Submit your suggestions and questions