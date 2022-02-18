Thrillville Festival Opens at Riverside County Fairgrounds

INDIO (CNS) – Thrillville kicks off today at the Riverside County

Fairgrounds in Indio.

The 10-day festival will run until Feb. 27, taking the place of the

usual Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival this year, and will

feature food vendors, rides, exhibits, concerts and community performances,

according to the office of Supervisor Manuel Perez.

Darin Schemmer of Perez’s office said staffing issues and a lack of

resources prevented the county from holding the traditional fair, leading to

the partnership with the Thrillville event company.

“We are very fortunate to have an event that will be positive for the

community and provide a safe and healthy opportunity for entertainment

outdoors in the Coachella Valley’s pleasant and unrivaled weather this time of

year,” Perez said.

Tickets are $10 per person per day with veterans, those 65 and over

and children under age 5 receiving free admission.

For more information, visit thethrillville.com.

