Thrillville Festival Opens at Riverside County Fairgrounds

INDIO (CNS) – Thrillville kicks off today at the Riverside County
Fairgrounds in Indio.
The 10-day festival will run until Feb. 27, taking the place of the
usual Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival this year, and will
feature food vendors, rides, exhibits, concerts and community performances,
according to the office of Supervisor Manuel Perez.
Darin Schemmer of Perez’s office said staffing issues and a lack of
resources prevented the county from holding the traditional fair, leading to
the partnership with the Thrillville event company.
“We are very fortunate to have an event that will be positive for the
community and provide a safe and healthy opportunity for entertainment
outdoors in the Coachella Valley’s pleasant and unrivaled weather this time of
year,” Perez said.
Tickets are $10 per person per day with veterans, those 65 and over
and children under age 5 receiving free admission.
For more information, visit thethrillville.com.
