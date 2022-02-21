Ruiz’s Statement on Passing of Global Health Pioneer Dr. Paul Farmer

Washington, D.C. – Today, Congressman Raul Ruiz, M.D. (CA-36) released the following statement on the passing of Dr. Paul Farmer, a global health pioneer and the founder of the nonprofit organization Partners In Health:

“Dr. Paul Farmer was my Harvard Medical School mentor, professor, and friend. He took me under his wing in the early years of Partners In Health and trained me to give my all for the poor and fight for health and social justice with intellect and academic rigor. I learned so much by his side, organizing programs in Boston and caring for people living in extreme poverty in Chiapas and Guatemala. Then, as a trained international humanitarian and disaster aid specialist, I worked with him to provide resources and care to Haitians in Port-au-Prince right after the devastating Haiti earthquake. To say he was one of the people who had the most impact on my life, my work, and my soul is an understatement. He was a great man, a humble servant, and a fierce warrior for health and justice. I miss him. The world will miss him.”