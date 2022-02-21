Suspect Arrested For Shooting Teen During Bermuda Dunes Robbery

INDIO (CNS) – A Coachella man suspected of shooting a 17-year-old boy

during a robbery in Bermuda Dunes was being held without bail today.

Raymond Angel Vargas was arrested and booked into the Benoit Detention

Center in Indio Saturday on suspicion of attempted murder, robbery and

illegal possession of a loaded firearm.

According to Riverside County sheriff’s Sgt. David Aldrich, the

alleged attack happened on the night of Feb. 10 in the 79-700 block of Avenue

42, just west of Bermuda Dunes Airport.

Aldrich alleged that about 9 p.m., Vargas met the victim, whose

identity was not disclosed, on the pretext of purchasing items that the

teenager had advertised for sale via social media.

During the encounter, Vargas allegedly pulled a handgun and shot the

teen “multiple times,” then fled the scene with his property, according to

the sergeant.

Witnesses called 911, and deputies and paramedics reached the area a

short time later. Aldrich said that the victim was taken to a Coachella Valley

hospital, where he underwent surgery and is now in recovery.

Detectives developed leads in the ensuing days pointing to Vargas as

the alleged assailant, and a search warrant was served in the predawn hours

Saturday at his residence in the 50-200 block of Paseo Barcelona, where he was

taken into custody without incident, according to Aldrich.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

CNS-02-21-2022 13:56