Man with History of Stalking Accused of Terrorizing Lake Mathews Family

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A probationer with a Kim Kardashian fixation who

allegedly terrorized a Lake Mathews family, illegally entering and vandalizing

their home, is slated to be arraigned tomorrow on more than a dozen felony and

misdemeanor charges.

Nicholas Scott Costanza, 25, of Lake Mathews was arrested by Riverside

County Bureau of Investigations personnel Friday following a months-long

investigation stemming from his alleged targeting of the victims, whose

identities were not released.

Costanza is charged with four counts of vandalism, two counts of

burglary and one count of stalking — all felonies — as well as three counts

each of entering a property with intent to cause damage and violating a court

order, all misdemeanors.

The defendant, who is being held without bail at the Smith

Correctional Facility in Banning, is set to appear before Superior Court Judge

Gail O’Rane on Wednesday at the Riverside Hall of Justice.

According to the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office, Costanza

began harassing the victims last Sept. 15, when he stood outside the front

of their house shouting at 5 a.m., demanding the occupants’ attention. When the

homeowner confronted Costanza, he said that he’d been invited to the location

by Kim Kardashian, who was supposed to be hosting a party, prosecutors said.

When he was informed there was no party, the defendant left, but three

days later, while the residents were on vacation, Costanza allegedly broke

into the house and videotaped himself walking around, then posted the images on

Instagram, according to investigators.

“He also had inscribed black marker graffiti within the home and

destroyed property inside and outside,” according to the DA’s office. “Damage

to the home was estimated to be $11,000.”

When the residents returned on Sept. 19, they discovered the defendant

squatting in the guest house, prosecutors allege.

“He told them that Kim Kardashian gave him permission to be there,”

according to an agency statement.

The homeowner ordered the defendant to leave, which he did, and the

next day, the victims obtained a temporary restraining order against Costanza,

but deputies were not able to locate him until October, at which point he was

served with the order, prosecutors said.

It was learned during the process that in June, Costanza had been

served with a five-year restraining order issued by a Los Angeles County

Superior Court judge, barring the defendant from having any contact with

Kardashian. According to published reports, he allegedly sent the reality show

performer a diamond ring and morning-after pills, and randomly appeared in her

gated community trying to gain access to her property.

Despite the temporary restraining order, Costanza continued to harass

the Lake Mathews victims, who in November filed for — and were granted — a

five-year restraining order, prohibiting him from getting anywhere close to the

victims or their property, according to the prosecution.

On Jan. 7, he was captured on a security surveillance video camera

using bolt cutters to break the lock on their security gate, the DA’s office

stated. Three days later, he left a note in their driveway saying he was

“God,” and directed the victims to leave their home so he could have it,

prosecutors contend.

That action resulted in the most recent criminal proceedings and the

defendant’s arrest in Perris.

According to court records, Costanza has prior misdemeanor convictions

for breaking and entering, fighting in public, driving without a license

and being in possession of controlled substances.

He additionally has unresolved vandalism and trespassing cases pending

that are directly connected to the current case. Those charges are likely

to be consolidated with the ones on which the defendant is scheduled to be

arraigned Wednesday.

