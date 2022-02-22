Palm Springs Hiker Rescued

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – A female hiker was taken to a hospital with a

possible broken leg suffered in Palm Springs today.

The Palm Springs Fire Department alerted the public at 2 p.m. that

emergency responders were on foot to the hiker’s location on the Murray Canyon

Trail. The California Highway Patrol was initially set to provide aerial

support, but had to cancel due to high winds.

At 3:39 p.m., the department said firefighters were able to locate and

treat the woman, who they believe might have a broken leg. The hiker has

since been taken to a nearby hospital.

The cause of the accident was under investigation.

