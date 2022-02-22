Section of Indio Roadway to Close For Bridge Construction Starting Tomorrow

INDIO (CNS) – Indio officials will close a section of Indio Boulevard

starting tomorrow until March due to retrofitting construction in the area.

Starting Wednesday, westbound Indio Boulevard between Clinton Street

and Madison Street will close for construction work on the Indio Boulevard

Bridge over the Coachella Valley Stormwater Channel. Eastbound Indio Boulevard

will remain open during construction.

City officials recommend using southbound Clinton Street through

westbound Fred Waring Drive to northbound Jefferson Street as a detour.

No specific date was provided for when the construction will end.

