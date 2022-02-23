Goldenvoice Hiring For Coachella and Stagecoach Positions

INDIO (CNS) – Producers of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts

Festival and Stagecoach Country Music Festival are hosting a virtual job fair

to fill a number seasonal positions starting today.

Goldenvoice is looking for people to fill positions in catering, guest

service and venue operation for the two festivals. Applicants must first

submit an online application and can expect a phone call to request an

interview as early as Wednesday.

Potential candidates must be 18 years or older and have authorization

to work in the United States through the end of the project to apply.

Coachella is set for the weekends of April 15-17 and April 22-24, and

Stagecoach is slated for the weekend of April 29-May 1.

For more information on open positions, visit

aegworldwide.com/careers/job-search.

