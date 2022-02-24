Woman Behind Bars on Suspicion of DUI Fatal Collision in Desert Hot Springs

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – A woman was behind bars today on suspicion

of fatally colliding into a 76-year-old man while driving under the influence

in Desert Hot Springs.

Amanda Irving, age undisclosed, was arrested Wednesday when the Desert

Hot Springs Police Department responded to a report of a traffic collision

involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at the intersection of Hacienda Avenue and

Maui Way.

According to city spokesperson Doria Wilms, Irving was driving

eastbound when she collided into the man walking along the roadway. The victim

sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police arrested Irving on suspicion of DUI causing great bodily injury

and booked her into the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio.

Information on bail and her expected appearance in court were not

immediately available on jail records.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

CNS-02-24-2022 15:48