Woman Behind Bars on Suspicion of DUI Fatal Collision in Desert Hot Springs

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – A woman was behind bars today on suspicion
of fatally colliding into a 76-year-old man while driving under the influence
in Desert Hot Springs.
Amanda Irving, age undisclosed, was arrested Wednesday when the Desert
Hot Springs Police Department responded to a report of a traffic collision
involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at the intersection of Hacienda Avenue and
Maui Way.
According to city spokesperson Doria Wilms, Irving was driving
eastbound when she collided into the man walking along the roadway. The victim
sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police arrested Irving on suspicion of DUI causing great bodily injury
and booked her into the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio.
Information on bail and her expected appearance in court were not
immediately available on jail records.
