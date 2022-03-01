Andy Murray And Sofia Kenin Awarded Wild Cards Into 2022 BNP Paribas Open

Two Grand Slam Champions have been added to the Tennis Paradise Player Fields!

Former World No. 1 and 3-time Grand Slam Champion Andy Murray, and 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin have been awarded wild cards into the 2022 BNP Paribas Open.

Here they come 🇬🇧🇺🇸 Fan favorites @andy_murray and @SofiaKenin receive wild cards into the 2022 BNP Paribas Open 🌴 pic.twitter.com/uRqADCloOm — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 1, 2022

The 2022 BNP Paribas Open begins March 7th and runs through March 20th.

