Andy Murray And Sofia Kenin Awarded Wild Cards Into 2022 BNP Paribas Open

Tiani Jadulang

Two Grand Slam Champions have been added to the Tennis Paradise Player Fields!

Former World No. 1 and 3-time Grand Slam Champion Andy Murray, and 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin have been awarded wild cards into the 2022 BNP Paribas Open.

The 2022 BNP Paribas Open begins March 7th and runs through March 20th.

For more information on tickets, CLICK HERE.

