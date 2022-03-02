Ruiz Highlights Local Dreamer as State of the Union Guest

Washington, D.C. – Today, Congressman Raul Ruiz, M.D. (CA-36), Chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, announced that Alma, a Dreamer from Thermal, California, will join him as his virtual guest for this evening’s State of the Union Address. As Chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, Ruiz will lead several members of the Caucus in uplifting the stories of Dreamers from their districts to highlight the urgent need to pass immigration reform with a pathway to citizenship.

“I am honored to have Alma, a local Dreamer from Thermal, California, join me as my virtual guest for this year’s State of the Union,” Chair Dr. Ruiz said. “I am incredibly proud of her in all that she has achieved and all that she is working toward. As Chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, I have led efforts to secure a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers like Alma who contribute to our economy every day. Dreamers are essential members of our communities and the very health care workers, teachers, and frontline workers who have helped America survive the pandemic. For Alma and for immigrant essential workers across the country, we must pass immigration reform now with a pathway to citizenship to boost our economy for all Americans, keep families together, and Build Back Better than ever before.”