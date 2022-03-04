Famous Filipino Pop Family Embarks on “Revelation: The U.S. Tour”

Manny The Movie Guy

Philippine pop star Dingdong Avanzado and his wife Jessa Zaragoza, the Jukebox Queen of the 90s, are headlining a family affair concert called REVELATION: The U.S. Tour along with their daughter Jayda Zaragoza touted as the next artist to watch out for.  

It will be a very intimate night full of nostalgia and fun!  

Save the dates:  

March 12 at 6:30 pm ALEX THEATER, GLENDALE, CA  

March 26 at 6 pm FOX THEATER, REDWOOD CITY, CA  

Click here for tickets and information.    

I sat down with both Dingdong and Jessa to talk about their concert, the meaning of family, and why this concert is very close to their hearts. 

For my complete “Revelation” interview, click here.

