The Palm Springs Jewish Film Festival Lights Up the Valley

Manny The Movie Guy

Get ready for the Palm Springs Jewish Film Festival. From a brilliant documentary about “Fiddler on the Roof” to a tearjerker about “Shepherd: The Story of a Jewish Dog,” this is the place to see wonderful films about courage, inclusion, and love. 

I spoke with Michael Frydrych, the co-chair of the fest, about what’s in store for the 9th Annual Palm Springs Jewish Film Festival. I know one thing, please come see me Wednesday, 3/9 at 10 am as I introduce the film “Howie Mandel: But Enough About Me.”    

For tickets and more information, click here.  

Trending Now

Follow us on Facebook

Privacy Policy

Suscribe Form Desktop

Nbc Palm Spring Logo

Download our App

Apple Store Logo

Play Store Logo

CONTACT US!

Submit your suggestions and questions