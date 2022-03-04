The Palm Springs Jewish Film Festival Lights Up the Valley

Get ready for the Palm Springs Jewish Film Festival. From a brilliant documentary about “Fiddler on the Roof” to a tearjerker about “Shepherd: The Story of a Jewish Dog,” this is the place to see wonderful films about courage, inclusion, and love.

I spoke with Michael Frydrych, the co-chair of the fest, about what’s in store for the 9th Annual Palm Springs Jewish Film Festival. I know one thing, please come see me Wednesday, 3/9 at 10 am as I introduce the film “Howie Mandel: But Enough About Me.”

For tickets and more information, click here.