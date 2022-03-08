Help From The Coachella Valley Is Headed To Ukraine

Coachella Valley local, Dr. Dan Olesnicky, is an emergency physician at Executive Urgent Care at Indian Wells.

Olesnicky is set to head out to Ukraine to help teach combat medic training to those fighting against the Russian invasion.

His goal is for Coachella Valley locals to help create medical kits that can be sent to Ukraine.

“In Eastern Europe, there’s nothing so there is no gauze, there’s no basic medical first aid stuff that people can even get into Ukraine across the border. So unfortunately, it has to come from the West.” Olesnicky on the lack of medical kits in Ukraine.

Those interested in making these medical kits can watch Dan’s step-by-step YouTube video on how to assemble the kits.

The finished kits can be dropped off at the Executive Urgent Care at Indian Wells located at 74785 on Highway 111, in Unit 100, in Indian Wells.