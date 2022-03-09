Desirae Krawczyk Competing in BNP Paribas Open with New Doubles Partner

Palm Desert native and pro tennis player, Desirae Krawczyk is back home competing in the 2022 BNP Paribas Open. Desirae is coming off a fantastic 2021 season, where she made history being only the seventh player in the Open Era to win three Grand Slam titles. She won three mixed doubles titles with her partners at the French Open, U.S. Open, and Wimbledon.

She’s hoping to continue that success with a brand new doubles partner, Demi Schuurs. Schuurs is from the Netherlands and during the 2021 BNP Paribas Open, Schuurs competed in women’s doubles with her partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez. They went all the way to the round of 16, where they lost to Coco Gauff and Leylah Fernandez.

“Things change and I’m actually playing with a new partner this year, and I’m really excited,” says the Coachella Valley native.”This is our first time playing together but I think I’m looking forward to just growing every single tournament and learning a lot from playing with a new partner, and also learning from two coaches that I know.”

Deseret has never played with Demi, so the BNP Paribas Open is their time to develop on-court chemistry.

“I’m really grateful and you know, Demi’s a good friend of mine. So it’s just really nice to play with someone that I enjoy playing with. I think for us, it’s just kind of, you know, having that chemistry and kind of just feeding off of each other and bringing good vibes to the court. You can’t really expect so much and I just have to go out there and have some fun.”

With the 2021 BNP Paribas Open in held in October, World Team Tennis in November to now the 2022 edition of the tournament, Desirae has competed recently and often at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

Desirae says, she feels confident playing in tennis paradise with the support from friends, family and local fans.

“It’s definitely special to come back here. You know, family and friends come out from everywhere, L.A., here, my parents are here. So I’m just really lucky to have a lot of people supporting me.”

For the 2022 season, Desirae hopes to improve her game and continue to succeed on tour.

“It’s just another opportunity for us to as a team to grow. Me personally, I want to grow on the court, and off the court.”