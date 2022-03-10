Amy Poehler Talks to Manny the Movie Guy About Directing “Lucy and Desi”

Manny The Movie Guy

We all know Amy Poehler as a fantastic comedienne now get ready for Amy Poehler the director!  The actress makes her directorial debut with the documentary “Lucy and Desi,” a look at the trailblazers Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz by way of their love story.

I sat down with Miss Poehler to talk about her interest in making the documentary, her biggest discovery about the couple, and how she was able to relate as a fellow comedienne with the great Lucille Ball!

“Lucy and Desi” is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.  For my complete look on “Lucy and Desi,” click here.

Trending Now

Follow us on Facebook

Privacy Policy

Suscribe Form Desktop

Nbc Palm Spring Logo

Download our App

Apple Store Logo

Play Store Logo

CONTACT US!

Submit your suggestions and questions