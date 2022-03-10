Desert Edge and Sky Valley Community Clean-Up and Paper Shredding Event Scheduled Saturday

DESERT EDGE/SKY VALLEY – Riverside County will hold a free community clean-up and paper shredding event for residents of the unincorporated communities of Desert Edge and Sky Valley on Saturday, March 12.

The community clean-up will give residents of Desert Edge and Sky Valley the opportunity to dispose of bulky waste items such as furniture, appliances, tires without rims, and more, and shred papers for free.

The items will be accepted at the Riverside County Transportation Department’s Maintenance Yard in Desert Edge/Sky Valley, 19-003 Bennett Rd., from 8 a.m. to noon.

Residents will need to unload their waste items out of their vehicle.

“These clean-ups help the community,” said Supervisor V. Manuel Perez. “They provide a service to residents, who want to dispose of items that have accumulated over the past few months. These events also help keep our communities clean and, as a free resource, they provide an alternative to illegal dumping.”

Accepted bulky items include tires without rims – up to nine per trip, furniture, appliances, bundled tree limbs and branches, and electronic waste.

Up to five boxes of documents will be accepted for shredding. No binders will be accepted.

Hazardous materials will NOT be accepted, including batteries, pool chemicals, transmission and brake fluids, herbicides, fertilizers, gasoline, motor parts, fluorescent light bulbs, paint, antifreeze, engines, motor oil, tub and tile cleaners and bleach.

Up to 15 gallons, or 125 pounds, of the above household hazardous waste items can be taken for free to the Waste Resources Department’s permanent collection site in Palm Springs, 1100 Vella Rd. from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on non-holiday weekend Saturdays, and at temporary sites throughout the year. More information is available at www.rcwaste.org or by calling 951-486-3200.

Treated Wood Waste (TWW), such as fence posts and railroad ties, is also considered hazardous and is not accepted at clean-ups or household hazardous waste collections.

The Desert Edge/Sky Valley Community Clean-Up and Paper Shredding event is hosted by the Riverside County Department of Waste Resources and Burrtec Waste & Recycling Services, with the support of Supervisor Perez.