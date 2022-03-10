PSUSD Celebrates National Breakfast Week

New menu items, a bike powered blender and happy faces were all in place for the celebration of National Breakfast Week in Rancho Mirage.

Students across the Palm Springs Unified School District were meet with new breakfast options and creative activities to bring awareness to the importance of healthy eating.

One of the really interactive activities was the smoothie blender bike. Students and staff got on the orange bike and pedaled for a delicious smoothie.

This year the National School Breakfast Week campaign theme is “Take Off With School Breakfast.”

More information about National Breakfast Week can be found at schoolnutrition.org.