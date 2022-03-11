Multiple Cases of Legionnaires’ Disease Surface in Riverside County

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – Nearly two dozen cases of Legionnaires’ disease

identified in the Coachella Valley, going back almost six months, prompted

Riverside County health officials today to advise anyone feeling symptoms to

seek medical attention.

“This is a continuing investigation,” county Department of Public

Health Officer Dr. Geoffrey Leung said. “The department recommends that

individuals who live in the identified areas who become ill with pneumonia-

like, respiratory symptoms, such as fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath,

muscle aches, and headache, visit their health care provider.”

According to the department, 20 cases of Legionnaires’ disease have

been confirmed since last fall, resulting in two deaths connected to the

illness, though one of those fatalities involved a visitor to the county.

Officials said the infected patients were residents of Palm Desert, Palm

Springs and neighboring communities.

None of the parties were identified.

The California Department of Public Health is collaborating with the

county in seeking to identify potential sources.

Prior to the recent instances, there were no diagnosed cases of

Legionnaires’ disease within the county over the last few years, according to

the Department of Public Health website.

The legionella bacterium is commonly spread through aerosolized water

droplets or mists, including via showers, hot tubs and air-conditioning units.

It’s not known to be transmitted person-to-person.

Those most susceptible to suffering life-threatening impacts are

smokers, seniors and anyone who is immuno-depressed, according to officials.

The respiratory disease, and its milder variant Pontiac fever,

typically develops over a two-day to 10-day period and initially begins with

headaches, muscle aches and fever of 104 degrees or higher. Additional symptoms

that surface can include shortness of breath, coughing with mucus production,

chest pain, gastrointestinal dysfunction, including nausea and diarrhea, and

even inability to think clearly, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease

Control and Prevention, Mayo Clinic and other sources.

Antibiotics are usually prescribed for those suffering complications.

The disease was first identified in 1976, following an outbreak among

attendees of an American Legion convention in Philadelphia.

