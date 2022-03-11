WTA & Hologic Announce Landmark Title Sponsorship

After 12 years with no title sponsor, the WTA announces a new four-year partnership with Hologic. The WTA is a global leader for women’s sports, and Hologic is at the forefront of technology that prioritizes women’s health.

Together, they have a joint vision to achieve greater overall wellness and equality for women.

“We as an organization are much more than just body composition in bone density,” explains Joe Joyce, a human performance specialist at Hologic. “We have a number of other technologies, from a screening perspective that is really important for women to pay attention to. This is a great opportunity for us to put awareness on the fact that women should be taking proactive with their health, and I know they’re excited about that.”

WTA player Jessica Pegula is in town competing in the BNP Paribas Open. She is a member of the WTA player’s council, and she echoes Hologic’s excitement about the partnership.

“We are beyond excited, and I can say on behalf of the whole council and the board, everyone has just thought it was a perfect fit and can’t wait to get it going and see what we can do.”

Hologic traveled with the WTA to the BNP Paribas Open in Indian wells to kick-start the Partnership. Once a year, athletes will receive performance-health physicals and medical screenings using technology from Hologic.

Kathleen Stroia is the SVP of Performance Health for the WTA, she facilitated the physicals and screenings with the players at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

“With Hologic joining us, we can provide the athletes with some mechanisms that we have early detection in place through the DEXA scan. This time of year is really nice because we can identify some early detection and preventative programs, and then we work with them throughout the year.”

“The benefit of a DEXA, says Joyce, “is when you look at body composition, our systems can assess accurately bone content, muscle, and fat.”

This title sponsor is the first of its kind for women’s sports. Former and current WTA players understand the significance and impact that this partnership holds for the future of women’s sports.

“Where we’re trying to go as a tour and what we represent, I think aligns perfectly,” explains longtime WTA players’ council member Sloane Stephens. “I think it’s important that we have someone who believes in the same things as we do, and actually wants to help us push women and women’s sports forward. I think it’s great.”

“WTA has led the way, says 22-time major champion and International Tennis Hall of Famer, Pam Shriver, “There’s no reason why, whether it’s WNBA, LPGA, we’re all in women’s sports together. We want women athletes to prioritize their health while they’re competing and long afterward.”