Riverside County’s COVID Hospitalizations Continue to Inch Down

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The number of COVID-positive patients in Riverside County hospitals continues to decline, falling from 116 reported by the state on Sunday to 115 reported by the county Monday.

Of those patients, 19 were in intensive care, down from 20 the previous day, according to the Riverside University Health System.

The county’s number of COVID hospitalizations had climbed as high as 1,109 in mid-January during a surge in cases driven by the Omicron variant, but has been steadily declining since then.

The RUHS does not report COVID data on weekends.

On Monday, local health officials reported another six virus-related deaths, bringing the county’s total to 6,379 since the pandemic began.

Fatalities are considered trailing indicators because of delays processing death certificates, meaning some deaths may have actually occurred weeks ago, according to health officials.

The RUHS on Monday also reported 517 new positive COVID tests. The aggregate number of COVID-19 cases recorded in the county since the pandemic began is 594,404.

The number of known active virus cases in the county was 21,613 Monday. The active count is derived by subtracting deaths and recoveries from the current total — 594,404. Verified patient recoveries countywide are 566,412.

