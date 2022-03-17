CSUSB Palm Desert Campus Nursing Students to Receive Scholarships

PALM DESERT (CNS) – Cal State San Bernardino’s Palm Desert Campus and
OneFuture Coachella Valley officials have partnered to provide $1,000
scholarships to nursing students at the university, it was announced today.
Thanks to a donation from local philanthropists Mary Caldwell and
Steve Weiss, students who participate in the Palm Desert Campus Nursing Street
Medicine program can receive up to $1,000 each, according to Mike Singer of
CSUSB Palm Desert Campus.
“We’re so proud of the great work that our CSUSB Palm Desert Campus
nursing students have done in the Nursing Street Medicine program,” said
Weiss.
“We strongly believe that education is the key to future success and
will benefit students, their families and our community.”
The program, coordinated by faculty member Diane Vines, provides free
healthcare services to homeless, unsheltered and vulnerable people in the
Coachella Valley. Through the program, nursing students offer healthcare
services while fulfilling clinical hours and service-learning requirements to
complete their degrees.
