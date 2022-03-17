Leak Reported at Chemical Company in Atwater Village Area

LOS ANGELES (CNS) – A chemical leak at a business in the Atwater Village area prompted a hazardous-materials response and an evacuation Thursday, but no injuries were reported.

The problem was reported about 8:40 a.m. at Huntsman Chemical in the 4500 block of West Electronics Place, said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

“This incident was initially received as an `automatic fire alarm’ and the first responding fire company upgraded it to a hazardous materials response with additional requested resources en route,” Stewart said in a statement.

The building was evacuated as a precaution, Stewart said.

“A metal vessel was being prepared for packaging/distribution and a small valve broke, expelling gas into the air creating a small cloud which rapidly dissipated,” Stewart said. “There was no fire, no explosion, no injuries and no medical complaints.

“Hazardous materials firefighters made entry with specialized gas meters and determined there is no current threat — there were no readings of concern on the meters,” Stewart said late Thursday morning.

“Residents in the area detecting an unusual odor have been recommended to shelter in place, closing doors and windows,” Stewart said. “If they wish to leave the area, the recommended direction of travel is south of the incident.”

Stewart said the product was RenInfusion 8610, a one-component epoxy system that was being processed for transport.

“Residents in areas affected by the dissipating cloud who experienced any medical distress are recommended to seek medical advice through their health care provider,” Stewart said.

“The product’s corrosive hazards are with direct contact when it’s in a liquid state,” Stewart said. “No workers on scene exhibited any medical complaints.”

