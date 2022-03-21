Congressional Hispanic Caucus Supports SCOTUS Nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson

Today is the first day of confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

The nominee, the potential first Black female Supreme Court justice, introduced herself by highlighting her criminal defense background and by sharing the people and things that allowed her to get to where she is today.

Last week, on March 16, the Congressional Hispanic Caucus held a press conference in front of the U.S. Supreme Court to show support for SCOTUS nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Members of the CHC, Chair Raul Ruiz, M.D. (CA-36), Rep. Sylvia Garcia (TX-19), and Rep. Veronica Escobar (TX-16) called Judge Kentaji Brown Jackson one of the nation’s brightest legal minds and urged the Senate for a swift and fast confirmation.

“The CHC believes that Judge Jackson’s broad experience qualifies her to be a strong advocate for the rule of law as she set legal precedents to shape our nation’s judicial system, advance human rights for all, and diligently serve the people and the Constitution,” said Chair Dr. Ruiz. “As Chair of CHC, I urge the Senate to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. We, and the nation, cannot wait for her confirmation.”

Jackson, 51, sits on DC’s federal appellate court and had been considered the front-runner for the vacancy since Justice Stephen Breyer announced his retirement. Jackson worked as a clerk for Breyer, a federal public defender, an attorney in private practice, a federal district court judge and a member of the US Sentencing Commission.

At the hearing Monday, Judge Brown Jackson and the senators delivered their opening statements establishing the arguments for and against her confirmation. She was introduced by Judge Thomas Griffith, formerly of the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, and Lisa Fairfax, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School. Jackson’s parents, Johnny and Ellery Brown, her daughters Leila and Talia, and her husband Patrick were sitting behind her.

Judge Brown Jackson will answer questions from the members on Tuesday and Wednesday, and witnesses will testify on Thursday. Democrats hope to confirm Jackson by early April.