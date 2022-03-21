New La Quinta Skate Park to Open Wednesday

LA QUINTA (CNS) – The La Quinta skate park, named “X Park,” will

officially open on Wednesday, it was announced today.

The park, located at the southeast corner of Dune Palms Road and Black

Hawk Way, features bowls, a pump track and a pro-shop building.

The park will be open Wednesday through Friday from noon to 9 p.m. and

Saturday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., with fees ranging from $2

per day for residents to $5 a day for non-residents.

Annual passes can also be purchased, costing $25 for residents and $50

for non-residents. Helmets and waivers are required for entry.

