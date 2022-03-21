636 New COVID19 Cases, No New Deaths Over the Weekend in Riverside County

Riverside County health officials are reporting 636 newly confirmed COVID19 cases and no new COVID-19 deaths Monday.

The total number of confirmed case count of coronavirus for Riverside county is 595,903 and total COVID-19 deaths sit at 6,425.

The update for the Coachella Valley cities and communities will be updated weekly.

Coachella Valley city and community weekly totals as of March 21, 2022.

Desert Hot Springs: 7,716 cases, 98) deaths

Cathedral City: 12,203 cases, 150 deaths

Palm Springs: 7,615 cases, 153 deaths

Rancho Mirage: 2,478 cases, 56 deaths

Palm Desert: 9,032 cases, 147 deaths

Indian Wells: 558 cases, 8 deaths

La Quinta: 7,691 cases, 82 deaths

Indio: 22,132 cases, 279 deaths

Coachella: 12,769 cases, 121 deaths

Thousand Palms: 1,846 cases, 12 deaths

Bermuda Dunes: 1,461 cases, 13 deaths

Thermal: 746 cases, 10 deaths

Mecca: 1,843 cases, 23 deaths

North Shore: 691 cases, 1 death

Oasis: 1,558 cases, 8 deaths

Sky Valley: 439 cases, 7 deaths

Cabazon: 679 cases, 9 (+1) deaths

Anza: 389 cases, 7 deaths

There are 3,827 active cases of coronavirus. This number is derived from the total number of confirmed cases and the subtraction of the total number of recoveries and deaths.

According to the Riverside University Health System, 92 patients infected with coronavirus were hospitalized countywide as of Monday. That number includes 18 patients in intensive care units.

There are no new fatalities to report; brining the county’s coronavirus death toll to 6,425. Fatalities are considered trailing indicators because of delays processing death certificates, meaning deaths that are newly reported may have actually occurred as much as a month ago, according to health officials.

The number of documented patient recoveries stands at 585,651.

The county’s COVID positivity rate is 2.3%, while the state-adjusted case rate is 4.3per 100,000 residents, based on a rolling seven-day average.

To learn more about local clinics and to schedule an appointment, go to myturn.ca.gov. Anyone who needs assistance may also call the county’s 211 help-line.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms, to identify where the disease is currently present in the community and where it is not. Testing continues to be an integral focus as more residents visit more businesses. Visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for more information on testing locations and how to make an appointment.

Click here for a map of Riverside County cases.

Article updated: 3/21/2022