See Heartbreaking But Hopeful Documentary “The Last Mountain”

One family and two tragic deaths. First in 1995, the matriarch of the family, Alison Hargreaves, died while descending from the summit of K2 known as the killer mountain Nanga Parbat. Twenty-four years later in 2019, the son, 30-year-old climber Tom Ballard, disappeared on the same mountain, the same age as her mother.

“The Last Mountain” captured this story as directed by long-time family friend Christopher Terrill. I spoke to Mr. Terrill about the making of the Universal Pictures documentary.

“The Last Mountain” is now available to rent on-demand.