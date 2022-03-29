Structure Fire Displaces One Adult in Indio

INDIO (CNS) – One person was displaced Tuesday after a structure fire broke out in Indio.

The Riverside County Fire Department received a report of the blaze at 8:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 45000 block of King Street.

According to officials, an exterior fire damaged the outside of the residence and displaced the one adult occupying it. The American Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the person.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation.

